ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 339.4% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 57,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 44,547 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnite in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magnite by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 160,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 67,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Magnite by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 296,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGNI opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.46 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $32.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $123.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.86 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

MGNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Magnite to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

