ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 255,056 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $78.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.69 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.47 and a 200 day moving average of $80.79.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $958.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $350,365.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,346.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.25 per share, for a total transaction of $14,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,684,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $350,365.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,346.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,688 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSM shares. William Blair downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

