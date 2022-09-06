ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,719 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in ImmunityBio by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in ImmunityBio by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 42.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 43.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ImmunityBio in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ImmunityBio from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ IBRX opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

