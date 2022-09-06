ProShare Advisors LLC Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 668,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,685,000 after purchasing an additional 60,572 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average is $20.14. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $24.48.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Wendy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

