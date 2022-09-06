ProShare Advisors LLC Has $317,000 Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unisys were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UIS. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Unisys by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 136,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Unisys by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 38,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Price Performance

Unisys stock opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. Unisys Co. has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

