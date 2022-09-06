ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 255,056 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSM. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSM shares. William Blair lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $684,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $684,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $14,450,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 272,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,684,512.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,059 shares of company stock worth $3,052,688. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM opened at $78.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.69 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.79.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.66%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

