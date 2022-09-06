ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 18.2% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATGE. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

In related news, Director William V. Krehbiel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $316,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATGE opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $361.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.90 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 21.97%. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

