ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its position in CSW Industrials by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $126.48 on Tuesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.03 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.42 and a 200 day moving average of $113.65.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $199.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.23 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 14.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $60,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,670,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $1,437,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,840,484.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,670,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,373 shares of company stock worth $2,514,078. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.