ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MODV. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in ModivCare by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000.

Several research firms have commented on MODV. Stephens reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of ModivCare in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on ModivCare to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of MODV stock opened at $103.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.04 and a 200 day moving average of $103.84. ModivCare Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $209.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

