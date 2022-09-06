ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,346 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,847,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,523,000 after purchasing an additional 115,104 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,904,000 after buying an additional 208,895 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 626.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,077,583 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,635,000 after buying an additional 929,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $97.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.11%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

