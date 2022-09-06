ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 17,254 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,254 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 857,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 147,472 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 62.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 22,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.87. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.