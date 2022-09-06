ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 17,254 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,254 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

FTI opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.87.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 27th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

