ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,797 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unisys were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIS. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 765,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Unisys by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,047,000 after buying an additional 100,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. Unisys Co. has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $616.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.78.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

