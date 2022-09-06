ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,672 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,366,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Wendy’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,580,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,190,000 after purchasing an additional 518,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Wendy’s by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,076,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,677,000 after purchasing an additional 471,288 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Wendy’s by 315.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 497,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 377,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Wendy’s by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,627,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,071,000 after purchasing an additional 351,482 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.14. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. OTR Global reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Wendy’s Profile

(Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.