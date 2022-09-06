ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in ModivCare by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ModivCare by 4.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in ModivCare by 147.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in ModivCare by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 13,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MODV. Stephens reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of ModivCare in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research upped their price target on ModivCare to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NASDAQ MODV opened at $103.53 on Tuesday. ModivCare Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $209.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

