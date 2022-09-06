Prosper (PROS) Achieves Market Cap of $3.11 Million

Prosper (PROS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Prosper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00003506 BTC on popular exchanges. Prosper has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $512,739.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prosper has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00052664 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001924 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00031457 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Prosper Coin Profile

Prosper is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict.

Buying and Selling Prosper

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

