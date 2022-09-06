Proton (XPR) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

Proton (XPR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Proton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Proton has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. Proton has a total market cap of $38.97 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Proton alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005264 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,006.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00134993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00035532 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023149 BTC.

About Proton

Proton (XPR) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 13,846,790,750 coins and its circulating supply is 13,846,704,770 coins. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.