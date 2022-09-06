PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives $53.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.88.
PTCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $118,519.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,374.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics
PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of PTCT opened at $51.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $54.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.58.
PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.46). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.89% and a negative return on equity of 983.21%. The business had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.68) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About PTC Therapeutics
PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)
- Forget Bitcoin, Block’s Ecosystems are the Real Growth Drivers
- What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For You?
- SPY vs. QQQ: Which ETF Wins in 2022?
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.