PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives $53.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.88.

PTCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $118,519.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,374.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000.

Shares of PTCT opened at $51.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $54.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.58.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.46). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.89% and a negative return on equity of 983.21%. The business had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.68) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.