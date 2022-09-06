Pub Finance (PINT) Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges

Pub Finance (PINT) traded up 50% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One Pub Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001578 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pub Finance has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. Pub Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $22,981.00 worth of Pub Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002513 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001685 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00831080 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015722 BTC.
Pub Finance Profile
Pub Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pub_Finance.
