Pub Finance (PINT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.45 Million

Pub Finance (PINT) traded 50% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. In the last seven days, Pub Finance has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. Pub Finance has a market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $22,981.00 worth of Pub Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pub Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001578 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00883445 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016385 BTC.

Pub Finance Profile

Pub Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pub_Finance.

