Public Mint Price Up 12.7% Over Last Week (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 6th. In the last week, Public Mint has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and $15,448.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00032173 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,097,327 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint.

Buying and Selling Public Mint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.