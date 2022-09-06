PumaPay Trading 29.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PMA)

PumaPay (PMA) traded up 18.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar. One PumaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $818,051.08 and $95.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005317 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,800.17 or 0.99909164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005433 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005312 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00135577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00035416 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023383 BTC.

PumaPay Coin Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 31,732,432,231 coins. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io.

PumaPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.