PUTinCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $535.00 (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded down 28.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One PUTinCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PUTinCoin has traded down 31.4% against the US dollar. PUTinCoin has a market cap of $1.46 million and $535.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,870.42 or 1.00016544 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00062344 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00024084 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005291 BTC.

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum.

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUTinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

