Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Lifted by Raymond James

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Marathon Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.40 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.60 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.16.

Marathon Gold Trading Down 0.7 %

TSE:MOZ opened at C$1.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.13. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.12 and a 52 week high of C$3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of C$350.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.29.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Gold news, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total value of C$36,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,500 shares in the company, valued at C$502,425. In other news, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total transaction of C$36,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,425. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Lamont Manson acquired 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 729,012 shares in the company, valued at C$998,746.44. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $82,696.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

