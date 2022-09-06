Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report issued on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the retailer will earn ($2.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.79). Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond’s current full-year earnings is ($6.79) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.65) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($1.50). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Down 0.9 %

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.50.

BBBY stock opened at $8.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $690.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $30.06.

Insider Activity

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Jeff Kirwan bought 10,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,929.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeff Kirwan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,455 shares in the company, valued at $212,929.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $105,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,852,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 62,000 shares of company stock worth $288,720 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bed Bath & Beyond

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at about $387,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 927.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 139,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at about $594,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

