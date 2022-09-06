Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Issued By Zacks Research

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medtronic in a report issued on Thursday, September 1st. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Medtronic’s current full-year earnings is $5.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.10.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $87.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $86.42 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.40. The company has a market cap of $115.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

