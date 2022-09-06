Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The Kroger Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Kroger in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Kroger’s current full-year earnings is $3.94 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kroger’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KR. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

Kroger stock opened at $48.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.47. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Kroger by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

