Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $7.15 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.10. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $26.26 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.58.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ FANG opened at $133.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.99. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $73.31 and a one year high of $162.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 51.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $3.05 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.