Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Raised by Capital One Financial

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for EQT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.37 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

EQT Trading Up 2.1 %

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.15.

NYSE EQT opened at $47.28 on Monday. EQT has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in EQT by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in EQT by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 58,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,793 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in EQT by 423.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 184,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 149,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.06%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

