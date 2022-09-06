Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Matador Resources Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will earn $2.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.37. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.10 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.70 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.31. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $943.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

MTDR opened at $58.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.30. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $67.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 3.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.59%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

