Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Tourmaline Oil Corp. Cut by Stifel Firstegy (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) – Stifel Firstegy decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tourmaline Oil in a report released on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Tourmaline Oil’s current full-year earnings is $10.95 per share.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.83 by C($0.43). The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Up 1.5 %

TOU has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$98.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.00.

TOU stock opened at C$77.79 on Monday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$34.52 and a 1-year high of C$81.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$72.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.73.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 10.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tourmaline Oil

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$62.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$313,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,784,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$550,491,006.10. In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$62.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$313,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,784,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$550,491,006.10. Also, Director Janet Weiss acquired 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$61.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,182.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$552,553.18. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,210.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

