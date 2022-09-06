Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. Decreased by Small Cap Consu (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Small Cap Consu reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 1st. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 44.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Down 8.3 %

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:BBW opened at $13.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $211.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.73. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 85.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 103,658 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 257.1% during the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 502,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 361,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 215.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 108,128 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 19.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 41,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 834.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director George Carrara sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $59,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,024.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $33,814.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,870 shares in the company, valued at $851,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Carrara sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $59,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,024.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

