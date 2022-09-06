Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of CrowdStrike in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gallo now expects that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.22.

The stock has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of -229.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.28 and a 200-day moving average of $186.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $384,930,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,527,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.