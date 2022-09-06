Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Express, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) – Small Cap Consu reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Express in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Express’ current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for Express’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Express had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 440.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

EXPR opened at $1.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.86. Express has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $95.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Express

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Express



Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

