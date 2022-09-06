Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for G-III Apparel Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.27. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for G-III Apparel Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $688.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.35 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

GIII has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $19.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $945.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $33.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

