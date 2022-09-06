Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Lifted by William Blair

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Friday, September 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.83. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $9.86 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.57.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $314.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,414,447,000 after buying an additional 87,610 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,228,875,000 after buying an additional 648,749 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,753,000 after buying an additional 505,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,105,483,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,757,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $479,209,000 after purchasing an additional 124,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

