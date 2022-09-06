Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for PVH Corp. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for PVH in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.90. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PVH’s current full-year earnings is $7.91 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for PVH’s FY2023 earnings at $8.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

PVH has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PVH from $99.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.33.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $54.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.95. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 2,820.0% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter worth about $110,775,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in PVH by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

