QuadrantProtocol Price Tops $0.0159 on Exchanges (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 6th. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $6.61 million and $1,130.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuadrantProtocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,837.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004494 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005151 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00134731 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00036353 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022180 BTC.
QuadrantProtocol Profile
QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com.
Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars.
