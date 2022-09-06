QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,006 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 306,323 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $26,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,534,730,000 after acquiring an additional 643,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,992,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,359 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,410,285,000 after purchasing an additional 265,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $2,266,923,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $128.48 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.73. The company has a market cap of $144.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

Get Rating

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

