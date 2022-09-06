Quant (QNT) Trading Down 8.9% This Week

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Quant coin can now be bought for about $87.76 or 0.00464562 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. Quant has a market cap of $1.06 billion and $21.63 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000179 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000348 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.19 or 0.01933064 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005700 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00235298 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official website is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quant Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

