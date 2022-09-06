Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000730 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $10.68 million and approximately $17,792.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,119.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,589.03 or 0.08311199 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00195710 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00026613 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.00291789 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.52 or 0.00776799 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.82 or 0.00605761 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001241 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,554,150 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

