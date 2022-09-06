QuarkChain (QKC) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.00 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $63.45 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,786.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00134693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00036266 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022239 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

