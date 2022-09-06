Quent Capital LLC Has $65,000 Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CABO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cable One by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,179,000 after acquiring an additional 37,780 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in Cable One by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 182,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cable One by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Cable One by 16.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 119,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,481,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Cable One by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 116,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,079,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,745.83.

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,177.75 per share, with a total value of $588,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total transaction of $40,339.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,009.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,177.75 per share, with a total value of $588,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cable One stock opened at $1,127.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,049.81 and a 1 year high of $2,136.14. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,328.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,340.67.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.41 by ($1.28). Cable One had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $429.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 20.06%.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

