Quent Capital LLC Increases Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 41.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 350,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,354,000 after purchasing an additional 102,737 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 85.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 19,609 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 84.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 26,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.4% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 52,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 17,444 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $72.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.32 and a 200 day moving average of $65.77.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank purchased 1,434 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,692.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

