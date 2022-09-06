Quent Capital LLC Sells 1,189 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 204.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 25,674 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.23.

KEYS stock opened at $163.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.96 and its 200-day moving average is $150.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

