Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Receives $148.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.50.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.
Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance
DGX opened at $125.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.03. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $124.28 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.01.
Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 21.96%.
Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics
In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Quest Diagnostics
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.
