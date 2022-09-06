Radix Price Reaches $0.0577 on Exchanges (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for $0.0577 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges. Radix has a market capitalization of $266.58 million and approximately $385,905.00 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radix has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Radix

Radix (CRYPTO:XRD) is a coin. Radix’s total supply is 12,353,828,178 coins and its circulating supply is 4,623,713,545 coins. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

