RAI Finance (SOFI) 1-Day Volume Tops $7.48 Million

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $32.15 million and approximately $7.48 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RAI Finance has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000821 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00834240 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015539 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

RAI Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

