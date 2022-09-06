Raiden Network Token (RDN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $48,441.00

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0472 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $48,441.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00009438 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000120 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network.

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.