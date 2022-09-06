Railgun (RAIL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $33.79 Million

Railgun (RAIL) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Railgun has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Railgun has a total market cap of $33.79 million and approximately $322,033.00 worth of Railgun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Railgun coin can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00003150 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005361 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,655.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005357 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00135339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00035529 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023587 BTC.

Railgun Profile

Railgun (CRYPTO:RAIL) is a coin. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. Railgun’s total supply is 57,500,000 coins. Railgun’s official Twitter account is @railgun_project.

Railgun Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Railgun is a collection of smart contracts that verify zero-knowledge proofs, allowing users to make send or receive transactions without revealing any assets, amounts, or identities and interact with smart contracts such as those used for DEX trading, yield farming and other dApps (decentralized Apps), in much the same way. Telegram “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Railgun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Railgun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Railgun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

